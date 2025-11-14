Impax Asset Management Group plc Purchases 1,601 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 43.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,733,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,980,251,000 after purchasing an additional 239,483 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,558,067,000 after buying an additional 25,010 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,011,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,900,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,251,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,958,000 after buying an additional 596,225 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the first quarter valued at approximately $508,611,000. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 5,420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,436,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 54,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,399,305. This represents a 9.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Hendrick purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $216.14 per share, with a total value of $108,070.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 2,536 shares in the company, valued at $548,131.04. This represents a 24.56% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,450 shares of company stock worth $314,663 and sold 7,120 shares worth $1,880,196. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

VRSK stock opened at $217.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 33.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.99 and a 12-month high of $322.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $275.76.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 425.42%. The firm had revenue of $768.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 27.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rothschild Redb lowered shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $334.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Raymond James Financial set a $315.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings cut Verisk Analytics from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Verisk Analytics from $314.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $282.14.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

