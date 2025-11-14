Impax Asset Management Group plc Lowers Position in Avantor, Inc. $AVTR

Impax Asset Management Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 964,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260,856 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Avantor were worth $12,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantor by 288.4% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantor in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Avantor in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AVTR opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.02 and a 200 day moving average of $13.06. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $23.32.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Avantor had a positive return on equity of 10.91% and a negative net margin of 1.25%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.880-0.920 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Avantor in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group set a $12.00 price target on Avantor in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered Avantor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

In other Avantor news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.25 per share, with a total value of $1,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,375,000. This represents a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

