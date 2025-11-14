Impax Asset Management Group plc Invests $3.23 Million in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF $HYG

Impax Asset Management Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,226,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 329.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,876,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206,165 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,831,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $142,373,000 after purchasing an additional 174,611 shares in the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 980.4% in the first quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 138,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,944,000 after purchasing an additional 125,888 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 348,846.7% during the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 104,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,443,000 after buying an additional 104,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 357.0% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 76,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,013,000 after buying an additional 59,547 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.08 and a fifty-two week high of $81.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a 200 day moving average of $80.19.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

