Impax Asset Management Group plc Grows Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 389.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 56,039 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 166,946 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 139.9% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 135,010 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $21,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,569 shares during the period. ABC Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,885,000. Finally, denkapparat Operations GmbH raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. denkapparat Operations GmbH now owns 10,234 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $174.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.74. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $186.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 4th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 72.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other QUALCOMM news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 168,305 shares of company stock worth $27,858,392 in the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

