Impax Asset Management Group plc Buys 40,845 Shares of Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,845 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $16,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. This trade represents a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $200.52.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $195.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $470.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $196.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.7%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

