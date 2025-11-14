Impax Asset Management Group plc Boosts Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. $TVTX

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,000 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $7,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Travere Therapeutics by 20.6% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,872,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,000 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 24.8% in the first quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,597,000 after purchasing an additional 549,718 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 479.9% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,184,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 1,808,098 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.7% during the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,091,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,952,000 after buying an additional 14,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,003,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,658,000 after purchasing an additional 27,040 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, insider Elizabeth E. Reed sold 10,000 shares of Travere Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 89,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,950. The trade was a 10.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 92,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total value of $2,821,451.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 419,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,734,475.74. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 223,941 shares of company stock worth $7,221,380 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Travere Therapeutics Trading Down 7.1%

NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $33.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.61 and a beta of 0.90. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $12.91 and a one year high of $36.76.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $164.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.09 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.68% and a negative net margin of 50.64%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 162.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TVTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.71.

Travere Therapeutics Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

