Ignite Planners LLC Lowers Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Ignite Planners LLC decreased its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,282 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 11,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.8% in the second quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE:UPS opened at $96.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $81.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $138.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.43. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The company had revenue of $21.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. United Parcel Service has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.8%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 101.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.00.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director Christiana Smith Shi bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,085. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

