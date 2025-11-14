Ignite Planners LLC Has $4.57 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Ignite Planners LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.7% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 704,593.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 67,615,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,299,340,000 after purchasing an additional 67,605,770 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 959.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,097,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,300,023,000 after purchasing an additional 21,823,765 shares during the period. Mullooly Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,775,904,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter worth $463,293,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 14,750.7% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 799,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $380,027,000 after buying an additional 793,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $608.40 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $637.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $605.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $563.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a $0.694 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

