IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) Plans $0.71 Quarterly Dividend

IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a dividend of 0.71 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th.

IDEX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 16 consecutive years. IDEX has a payout ratio of 31.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect IDEX to earn $9.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

IEX traded down $0.56 on Friday, reaching $166.51. 242,680 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 673,714. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.30. IDEX has a 52-week low of $153.36 and a 52-week high of $237.38.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. IDEX had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $712.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEX will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. DA Davidson set a $180.00 target price on shares of IDEX and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer set a $210.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, October 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on IDEX from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on IDEX from $204.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

