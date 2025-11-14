Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.16, but opened at $28.63. Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at $33.5740, with a volume of 162,853 shares changing hands.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

The stock has a market cap of $528.58 million, a PE ratio of 48.48 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $11.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 million. Idaho Strategic Resources had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 21.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, VP Robert John Morgan sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $218,004.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 33,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,453.92. This trade represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Swallow sold 87,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $2,651,215.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 695,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,089,031.18. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 144,613 shares of company stock worth $4,044,720 in the last quarter. 8.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Idaho Strategic Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $656,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 64.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 14,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $5,351,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

