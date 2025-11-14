HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01, Zacks reports. HUYA had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $215.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

HUYA Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE HUYA opened at $2.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $615.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 0.67. HUYA has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $4.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of HUYA in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HSBC upgraded shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of HUYA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUYA

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HUYA stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. Sponsored ADR (NYSE:HUYA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of HUYA worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Company Profile

HUYA Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, and other genres.

