HSBC Increases Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Price Target to $74.00

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HSBC from $69.00 to $74.00 in a research note issued on Friday,MarketScreener reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.47% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on CSCO. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.75.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.28. 22,036,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,977,369. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $79.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $308.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.27.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.77 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 27.06%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.080-4.140 EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at 1.010-1.030 EPS. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Oliver Tuszik sold 17,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.95, for a total transaction of $1,190,891.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 198,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,197.25. This represents a 8.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.78, for a total transaction of $116,464.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 158,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,551,841.02. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,089 shares of company stock valued at $2,236,383. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,605 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 53.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 77,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,358,000 after acquiring an additional 26,840 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,389,728 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,451,000 after purchasing an additional 603,131 shares during the period. Tobam boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 2,642 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,252,395 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,864,058,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,704 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

