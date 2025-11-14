H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Trading Down 13.2% – Should You Sell?

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 13.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$9.39 and last traded at C$9.61. Approximately 1,824,185 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 206% from the average daily volume of 596,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.07.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HR.UN. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.63 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$11.60 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.27.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 14th. The real estate investment trust reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.16% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The company had revenue of C$201.73 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that H&R Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.3814956 earnings per share for the current year.

H&R REIT is one of Canada’s largest real estate investment trusts with total post-Primaris spin-off pro forma assets of approximately $10.7 billion. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio comprised of high quality office, industrial, residential and retail properties comprising over 29.4 million square feet post-Primaris spin off.

