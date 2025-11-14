Home BancShares, Inc. $HOMB Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its position in shares of Home BancShares, Inc. (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 791,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198,090 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Home BancShares were worth $22,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home BancShares by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Home BancShares by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 66,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Home BancShares by 1.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Home BancShares by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 51,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Home BancShares by 25.6% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HOMB shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Home BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler set a $34.00 price target on Home BancShares and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Home BancShares in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Home BancShares from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John W. Allison sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $3,302,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,540,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,334,095.52. This represents a 1.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Home BancShares Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HOMB opened at $27.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Home BancShares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $32.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.81.

Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. Home BancShares had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 31.20%.The firm had revenue of $277.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Home BancShares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home BancShares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. This is a boost from Home BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. Home BancShares’s payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

Home BancShares Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

