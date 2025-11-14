Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Takes $61,000 Position in fuboTV Inc. $FUBO

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV during the first quarter worth $30,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of fuboTV in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FUBO shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of fuboTV in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Zacks Research upgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of fuboTV in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut fuboTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.63.

NYSE FUBO opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. fuboTV Inc. has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $6.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 2.55.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $377.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.33 million. fuboTV had a net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. fuboTV’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that fuboTV Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

fuboTV, Inc engages in providing subscription to sports, news, and entertainment content. It offers its services through streaming devices and on television, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez, and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

