Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Takes $278,000 Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $111.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.90. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a one year low of $91.94 and a one year high of $118.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.8925 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. BTIG Research upgraded WEC Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Mizuho set a $125.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

