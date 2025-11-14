Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF $JEPQ

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 256.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 58,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,889 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 1.0% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPQ. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $263,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.5% during the second quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.1% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 78,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after buying an additional 17,797 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 287,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,644,000 after acquiring an additional 27,604 shares during the period. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA now owns 17,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $57.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.08. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.31 and a twelve month high of $59.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd were paid a $0.4755 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.9%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

