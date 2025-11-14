Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,092 Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Abound Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 405.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.3%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $155.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.43. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.12 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.00.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.33% and a negative return on equity of 122.14%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 106.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PM. Stifel Nicolaus set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $175.00 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.00.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

