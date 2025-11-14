Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,997 shares during the period. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLV. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 20,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.0% during the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 29,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 37.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1.7% during the second quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 48,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.38. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $49.25.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

