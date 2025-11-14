Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $23.10 Million Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF $XLSR

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 98.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 420,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,154 shares during the quarter. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF accounts for approximately 7.5% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $23,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLSR. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 23.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLSR opened at $61.01 on Friday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.22 and a fifty-two week high of $62.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $857.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.41 and a beta of 0.97.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

