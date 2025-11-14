Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.32 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.4% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 460.0% in the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

IVV opened at $675.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $671.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $634.02. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $693.07. The stock has a market cap of $708.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

