Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC Buys 38,703 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF $USMV

Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 103.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,703 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 9.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 44,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,045 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $203,000. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 263,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 24,219 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 53,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 6.1%

USMV stock opened at $94.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.72. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $83.99 and a 1 year high of $95.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.48.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

