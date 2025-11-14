Hertz Global (NYSE:HTZ) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Shares of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HTZ – Get Free Report) fell 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.75 and last traded at $5.7350. 3,139,592 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 11,255,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Hertz Global Trading Down 4.9%

The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.31.

Hertz Global Company Profile

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc operates as a vehicle rental company. The company operates through two segments, Americas Rental Car and International Rental Car. It offers vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, and Thrifty brands from company-operated, licensee, and franchisee locations in the United States, Africa, Asia, Australia, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

