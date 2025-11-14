Head to Head Review: OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY) versus Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Teekay (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) and OMV (OTCMKTS:OMVKY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Teekay and OMV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teekay N/A N/A N/A OMV 4.57% 8.24% 4.14%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Teekay and OMV”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teekay $992.52 million 0.93 $133.77 million $1.41 7.12 OMV $36.77 billion 0.51 $1.57 billion $4.22 3.40

OMV has higher revenue and earnings than Teekay. OMV is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Teekay, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Teekay pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. OMV pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.0%. Teekay pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. OMV pays out 13.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Teekay has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. OMV is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Teekay has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OMV has a beta of 0.22, indicating that its stock price is 78% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

46.7% of Teekay shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teekay and OMV, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teekay 1 0 0 0 1.00 OMV 0 2 0 2 3.00

Summary

OMV beats Teekay on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services. As of March 1, 2024, the company operated a fleet of approximately 53 owned and chartered-in vessels. It serves energy and utility companies, major oil traders, large oil consumers and petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About OMV

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, and the Asia Pacific; and refining and marketing of fuels and feedstock, as well as supply, marketing, trading, and logistics of gas in Romania and Turkey. In addition, the company provides advanced and circular polyolefin solutions, and base chemicals, as well as engages in the recycling of plastics. It has refineries in Europe, Schwechat, and Burghausen; filling stations in eight European countries; and gas storage facilities in Austria and Germany, as well as a gas-fired power plant in Romania. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

