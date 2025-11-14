Head to Head Analysis: Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Tower Semiconductor and Lam Research, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tower Semiconductor 0 2 3 0 2.60 Lam Research 0 9 26 1 2.78

Tower Semiconductor presently has a consensus target price of $119.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.35%. Lam Research has a consensus target price of $149.04, indicating a potential downside of 2.79%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Lam Research.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

70.5% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.6% of Lam Research shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Lam Research shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 0.94, meaning that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lam Research has a beta of 1.87, meaning that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Lam Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tower Semiconductor 13.20% 7.37% 6.34% Lam Research 29.66% 60.60% 28.00%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tower Semiconductor and Lam Research”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tower Semiconductor $1.51 billion 7.26 $207.86 million $1.72 57.61 Lam Research $19.59 billion 9.83 $5.36 billion $4.54 33.77

Lam Research has higher revenue and earnings than Tower Semiconductor. Lam Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tower Semiconductor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lam Research beats Tower Semiconductor on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. The Company also provides design enablement platform for quick and accurate design cycle, as well as transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. It serves various markets, such as consumer electronics, personal computers, communications, automotive, industrial, aerospace, military, and medical device products. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products. It also provides SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition products; and Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition products for dielectric film solutions. In addition, the company offers Flex for dielectric etch applications; Kiyo for conductor etch applications; Syndion for through-silicon via etch applications; and Versys metal products for metal etch processes. Further, it provides Coronus bevel clean products to enhance die yield; Da Vinci, DV-Prime, EOS, and SP series products to address various wafer cleaning applications; and Metryx mass metrology systems for high precision in-line mass measurement in semiconductor wafer manufacturing. The company sells its products and services to semiconductors industry in the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Taiwan, and internationally. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

