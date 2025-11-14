Head to Head Analysis: Gamehaus (GMHS) and Its Competitors

Profitability
This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Gamehaus
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Gamehaus Competitors
|-124.74%
|-38.25%
|-2.02%
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Gamehaus
|$118.05 million
|$3.96 million
|33.67
|Gamehaus Competitors
|$2.59 billion
|$19.42 million
|8.11
Gamehaus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Risk and Volatility
Institutional and Insider Ownership
63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Summary
Gamehaus beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.
About Gamehaus
Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.
