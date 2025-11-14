Head to Head Analysis: Gamehaus (GMHS) and Its Competitors

Profitability

This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gamehaus N/A N/A N/A Gamehaus Competitors -124.74% -38.25% -2.02%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gamehaus and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Gamehaus $118.05 million $3.96 million 33.67 Gamehaus Competitors $2.59 billion $19.42 million 8.11

Gamehaus’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Gamehaus. Gamehaus is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Gamehaus has a beta of 0.18, suggesting that its stock price is 82% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gamehaus’ competitors have a beta of 1.60, suggesting that their average stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

63.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.7% of Gamehaus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “GAMING” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gamehaus beats its competitors on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

About Gamehaus

Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is a mobile game developer and publisher. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Beijing, China.

