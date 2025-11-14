HC Wainwright Estimates BigBear.ai’s Q4 Earnings (NYSE:BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of BigBear.ai in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Buck now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.06). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for BigBear.ai’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for BigBear.ai’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Get BigBear.ai alerts:

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $33.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 million. BigBear.ai had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 274.70%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. BigBear.ai has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

BBAI has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. BigBear.ai has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $10.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 11,978 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $64,082.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 296,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,585,445.75. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BigBear.ai

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its stake in BigBear.ai by 237.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of BigBear.ai by 3,355.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 2,242.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 7.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BigBear.ai

(Get Free Report)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigBear.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigBear.ai and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.