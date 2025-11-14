HC Wainwright Cuts Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) Price Target to $8.00

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on IMUX. D. Boral Capital decreased their price objective on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Roth Capital started coverage on Immunic in a report on Friday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Chardan Capital started coverage on Immunic in a research note on Monday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Shares of IMUX stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.74. The company had a trading volume of 364,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,285,254. The firm has a market cap of $73.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.53. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Immunic will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aberdeen Group plc bought a new position in Immunic during the 1st quarter valued at $1,155,000. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Immunic by 28.6% during the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Immunic by 279.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 207,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 152,726 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth increased its stake in Immunic by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,583,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 415,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

