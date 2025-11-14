HC Wainwright Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for ALGS

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note issued on Monday, November 10th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($9.05) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($8.19). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Aligos Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($10.36) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Aligos Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($2.34) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($2.47) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($8.70) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($6.85) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($6.41) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($6.28) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGS. Wall Street Zen downgraded Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ ALGS opened at $6.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 2.76. Aligos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.35% and a negative net margin of 3,267.65%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aligos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,399,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,602,000. Heights Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aligos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $1,992,000. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 85.9% during the second quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 155,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Aligos Therapeutics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 465,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases. Its drug candidate, ALG-055009, a small molecule THR-ß agonist that is in the Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).

