Hauppauge Digital (OTCMKTS:HAUP) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hauppauge Digital Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAUP – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.0103. Hauppauge Digital shares last traded at $0.0103, with a volume of 26,400 shares traded.
Hauppauge Digital Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.01.
About Hauppauge Digital
Hauppauge Digital Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various consumer electronic hardware and software products that link TV and other video delivery technologies to personal computers and mobile devices. The company offers TV receivers and tuners, including Broadway that connects to a TV signal and then transmits that TV signal through a Wi-Fi network or the Internet; digital TV receivers and hybrid analog/digital TV receivers, which enable a PC user to watch digital television in a resizable window on a PC or laptop screen; PCTV systems TV tuner products that allow users to view television programming on their computers; and analog TV tuners.
