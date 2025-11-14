Halliburton Q1 EPS Estimate Boosted by Griffin Securities

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Griffin Securities raised their Q1 2026 earnings estimates for Halliburton in a report released on Sunday, November 9th. Griffin Securities analyst K. Simpson now expects that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.64 per share. Griffin Securities also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.14 EPS.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HAL. Barclays lifted their target price on Halliburton from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Zephirin Group upped their target price on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $32.00 price target on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.48.

View Our Latest Report on HAL

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of HAL stock opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.03. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $32.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 3.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 402,532 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $10,212,000 after acquiring an additional 13,291 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,712 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,897 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 430,406 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after purchasing an additional 68,936 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 20,694 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, insider Mark Richard sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $4,443,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 452,374 shares in the company, valued at $12,562,425.98. The trade was a 26.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.