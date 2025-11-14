Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR) Director Timothy Cutt Sells 2,635 Shares of Stock

Gulfport Energy Corporation (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) Director Timothy Cutt sold 2,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.45, for a total transaction of $554,535.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 35,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,465,292.85. The trade was a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gulfport Energy Price Performance

GPOR stock opened at $210.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $183.69. Gulfport Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $153.27 and a 1 year high of $215.57.

Get Gulfport Energy alerts:

Gulfport Energy (NYSE:GPOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $379.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.18 million. Gulfport Energy had a negative net margin of 9.14% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPOR shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Gulfport Energy from $227.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Gulfport Energy from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Roth Capital began coverage on Gulfport Energy in a research note on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Gulfport Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Gulfport Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gulfport Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Gulfport Energy

Institutional Trading of Gulfport Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,078,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,165,000 after purchasing an additional 68,664 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Gulfport Energy by 49.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 565,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,700,000 after buying an additional 186,531 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gulfport Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 482,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,056,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 400,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,630,000 after buying an additional 36,953 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gulfport Energy by 67.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,525,000 after buying an additional 142,002 shares during the period.

About Gulfport Energy

(Get Free Report)

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area approximately 187,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area approximately 74,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Garvin, Grady, and Stephens.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gulfport Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulfport Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.