Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Grupo Simec, S.A. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.00 and last traded at $33.10, with a volume of 4658 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

Grupo Simec Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.53. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

