Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Shares Up 20.8% – Here’s Why

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 20.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 567,427 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 233% from the average session volume of 170,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$30.66 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

Grid Metals Company Profile

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

