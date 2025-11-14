Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGLGet Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.70. 5,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4481 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.