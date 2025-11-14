Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL) Trading 0.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.90 and last traded at $24.70. 5,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 2,501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.4481 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

