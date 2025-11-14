Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 124 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Grandfield & Dodd LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Afbi LP acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,494,431,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,450,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,704,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933,389 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,230,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,021,878,000 after buying an additional 5,647,924 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 26,653,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,697,605,000 after buying an additional 238,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,225,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,796,624,000 after buying an additional 373,546 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.6%

VOO stock opened at $617.99 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $634.13. The firm has a market cap of $769.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $614.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $580.27.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

