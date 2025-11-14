Granada Gold Mine (CVE:GGM) Trading Up 22.2% – What’s Next?

Granada Gold Mine Inc. (CVE:GGM – Get Free Report) traded up 22.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 290,367 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 227,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Granada Gold Mine Trading Up 22.2%

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.08 million, a P/E ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 3.70.

About Granada Gold Mine

Granada Gold Mine Inc, a junior mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Granada gold property, which owns 14.73 square kilometers of land in a combination of mining leases and claims located in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec.

