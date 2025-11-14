Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GSHD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $130.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $101.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $79.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Jr. Jones bought 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.44 per share, for a total transaction of $64,986.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 4,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,856.16. This represents a 25.01% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Adrienne Kebodeaux sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $258,900.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the first quarter worth approximately $667,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Goosehead Insurance in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $70.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.42. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $64.40 and a 12 month high of $130.39.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.08). Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 34.60%. The business had revenue of $90.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

