Good Life Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Deere & Company $DE

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 406.7% during the second quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:DE opened at $473.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $128.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $465.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.57. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $387.79 and a 52 week high of $533.78.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The industrial products company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on DE. Zacks Research lowered Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $595.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DE

About Deere & Company

(Free Report)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.