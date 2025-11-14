Good Life Advisors LLC Raises Stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF $BIL

Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $109,043,000. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.2% in the 1st quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 2,453,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,381 shares during the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 2,812,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,987,000 after buying an additional 650,315 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 2,535,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,534,000 after buying an additional 585,201 shares during the period. Finally, Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 491.6% during the 1st quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 697,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,952,000 after buying an additional 579,318 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Trading Up 0.0%

BIL opened at $91.56 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a one year low of $91.29 and a one year high of $91.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $91.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.60.

SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

