Good Life Advisors LLC Has $842,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF $VYM

Good Life Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $141.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.40. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.05 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The company has a market capitalization of $66.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.