Good Life Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Good Life Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 369 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,609,378 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $12,736,545,000 after acquiring an additional 230,359 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,783 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,049,000 after acquiring an additional 42,190 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,207,081 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,214,448,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,111,747 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,192,213,000 after purchasing an additional 330,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,779,120 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $881,406,000 after purchasing an additional 225,964 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $231.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $248.51 and its 200 day moving average is $237.25. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $206.38 and a fifty-two week high of $280.64.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $23.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Brandon J. Sink sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.58, for a total value of $2,200,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,802,133.74. This trade represents a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total value of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,931 shares of company stock valued at $24,945,752. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Featured Stories

