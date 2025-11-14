Good Life Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF $JAVA

Good Life Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JAVA. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 13,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. 43.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Stock Down 1.3%

JAVA opened at $69.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.78 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.41. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a twelve month low of $55.51 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

About JPMorgan Active Value ETF

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

