GoldPro Token (GPRO) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $13.76

GoldPro Token (GPRO) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 14th. GoldPro Token has a market capitalization of $12.26 million and approximately $13.76 worth of GoldPro Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, GoldPro Token has traded 90.8% higher against the dollar. One GoldPro Token token can currently be purchased for about $5.55 or 0.00005777 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldPro Token alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98,670.95 or 1.02750315 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GoldPro Token Profile

GoldPro Token’s launch date was December 3rd, 2024. GoldPro Token’s total supply is 4,629,548 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,209,888 tokens. GoldPro Token’s official Twitter account is @ipmbofficial. GoldPro Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ipmb. GoldPro Token’s official website is ipmb.com.

Buying and Selling GoldPro Token

According to CryptoCompare, “GoldPro Token (GPRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Polygon platform. GoldPro Token has a current supply of 4,629,548 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GoldPro Token is 5.54806723 USD and is down -0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $13.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ipmb.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldPro Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldPro Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldPro Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldPro Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldPro Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.