Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.120- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 5.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. Globant also updated its Q4 2025 guidance to 1.530- EPS.

Globant Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of GLOB opened at $63.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.85. Globant has a one year low of $54.36 and a one year high of $237.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.20.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The information technology services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.01. Globant had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 4.44%.The company had revenue of $614.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, October 1st that allows the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Globant from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Globant from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Citigroup upgraded Globant to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Globant from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Globant to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 6,875.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 929,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $84,413,000 after purchasing an additional 915,924 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Globant by 601.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 783,930 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,982,000 after buying an additional 672,175 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in Globant by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 427,828 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,864,000 after buying an additional 244,628 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Globant by 197.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 314,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,051,000 after buying an additional 208,686 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globant by 461.4% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,623 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,956,000 after acquiring an additional 117,219 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

