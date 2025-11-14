GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) Issues Q4 2025 Earnings Guidance

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.420-0.520 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion.

GlobalFoundries Price Performance

GlobalFoundries stock opened at $32.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a PE ratio of -363.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.06. GlobalFoundries has a one year low of $29.77 and a one year high of $47.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on GFS. Bank of America downgraded GlobalFoundries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of GlobalFoundries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GlobalFoundries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in GlobalFoundries during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 25.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries during the second quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GlobalFoundries in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000.

GlobalFoundries Company Profile

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

