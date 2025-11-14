Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.55 and traded as high as $45.06. Global X DAX Germany ETF shares last traded at $44.53, with a volume of 34,230 shares changing hands.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Trading Down 1.2%

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The firm has a market cap of $281.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Trading of Global X DAX Germany ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DAX. Y.D. More Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 27.2% in the third quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 126,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,659,000 after acquiring an additional 27,079 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X DAX Germany ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 668.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global View Capital Management LLC now owns 36,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 19,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X DAX Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,314,000.

Global X DAX Germany ETF Company Profile

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

