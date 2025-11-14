Glassman Wealth Services Has $73.06 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF $VEU

Posted by on Nov 14th, 2025

Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEUFree Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,086,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,597 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises 11.2% of Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Glassman Wealth Services owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $73,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 34,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 12,908 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 345,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,322,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 18,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $73.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.52. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $73.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

