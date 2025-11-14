Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD Shares Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1,241.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2,837.5% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Putney Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 304.3% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $295,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 157,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,545,054.40. This represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total value of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 110,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,011,589.44. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,646 shares of company stock worth $11,311,286. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of GILD stock opened at $125.20 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $155.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200-day moving average of $112.64.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.42 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on GILD. Dbs Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Daiwa America raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $127.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

