Gerard Sweeney Purchases 88,500 Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Stock

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) CEO Gerard Sweeney bought 88,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.38 per share, with a total value of $299,130.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,042,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,282,669.80. The trade was a 3.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $604.47 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $3.23 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.10.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $121.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.11 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 38.03% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. Equities analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brandywine Realty Trust Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.91%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $4.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BDN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $4,566,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,547,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after buying an additional 1,059,054 shares during the period. Kawa Capital Management Inc raised its position in Brandywine Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kawa Capital Management Inc now owns 3,500,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,015,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 439,339 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 829,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,557,000 after acquiring an additional 405,447 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 160 properties and 22.6 million square feet as of September 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.